Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu Rip NCAA for Disparity in Tournament Amenities

Steph, Ionescu rip NCAA for disparity in men's, women's amenities

March Madness has barely begun and the NCAA already finds itself rightfully in hot water, with Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu among those calling out the organization for the disparity in the men's and women's amenities at the NCAA Tournament bubbles.

On Thursday, Stanford performance coach Ali Kerschner posted photos showing the difference between the training facilities provided for the men's teams in Indianapolis and the limited equipment given to the women's teams in Texas.

(I'm no weight room expert, but based off counting alone, I'm going to say that it's still less than what's pictured for the men's tournament.) pic.twitter.com/5Y9Q5IIluy — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) March 18, 2021

After the NCAA blamed the difference on the "limited space" at the women's bubble, Oregon forward Sedona Prince posted a video disputing that statement.

Naturally, Curry was among those to take to Twitter in support of Prince and call out the NCAA for the discrepancy between the two bubbles.

Ionescu, a Bay Area native and Oregon legend, also took to social media to scold the NCAA.

The NCAA vowed to address the issue after Kerschner and Prince's posts went viral.

It should be no surprise that Curry was among those to come after the NCAA. The Warriors star has been a fierce advocate for equal pay and equal opportunities for female athletes.

Curry and Ionescu have grown close over the past year, especially after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, who was a mentor to Ionescu and a huge advocate for the women's game.

As a global superstar, Curry knows he has a responsibility to help grow the game and knows how important Bryant's voice was to the advancement of the women's game, a torch he now has taken up.

“The fact that you have a guy like Kob, that was lending his platform, his voice, resources, his time to champion the women’s game, that obviously is a huge encouragement to continue that mission,” Curry told Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck in January. “A lot of people really appreciate it more because of how Kobe celebrated and supported the game while he was here.”

The disparity between the amenities at the men's and women's bubbles is appalling and the NCAA's excuse obviously fell flat. Hopefully, the calls from Curry, Ionescu and others pushes the NCAA to fix their mistake quickly with the tournaments tipping off this week.

