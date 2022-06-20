Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Recreate ‘Night Night' Photo Before Warriors Parade

Steph, Kerr recreate epic 'night night' photo before Warriors parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some of the NBA's best teams suffered early bedtimes courtesy of Steph Curry during the Warriors’ championship run, and they were provided with one final reminder of their demise on Monday.

Curry’s iconic “night night’ gesture signaled the end was near for each team Golden State faced in the playoffs on their way to a fourth league title in eight seasons.

The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and, most importantly, the Boston Celtics were all put to bed by Curry at some point during their respective series, usually after one of his diabolical dagger threes.

Curry’s now-signature move makes for a perfectly petty T-shirt that was proudly rocked by Kerr for Monday’s championship parade down Market Street in San Francisco.

Steve Kerr is rocking a “Night, Night” shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/hUC5jPg4eX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Kerr and Curry of course had to take a pre-parade picture together while doing the pose, certainly providing a terrifying flashback for the four teams they defeated during their postseason run.

As the Warriors celebrate their seventh NBA title as a franchise, there were countless key moments that got them there.

But it’s clear that Curry’s “night night” gesture will live on for years to come -- in Dub Nation’s memories, on their shirts and most definitely in photos.

