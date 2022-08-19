Warriors' Steph Curry Trademarked ‘Night Night' Phrase After NBA Finals

Curry trademarked 'night night' phrase 10 days after Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and his brand, SC30 Inc., have trademarked the phrase "night night."

10 days after the NBA Finals, @SC30inc filed trademark paperwork for the phrase “Night Night” — to be used, as expected, in footwear & apparel.



The filing also could extend to as many as 35 product categories, like bedding, glassware, boxing equipment & alcoholic beverages. https://t.co/RPMnuznTUb — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 18, 2022

In the days following the 2022 NBA Finals, in which the Warriors put the Boston Celtics to sleep in six games, the SC30 brand filed paperwork for the phrase. The filing will allow the phrase to be used on footwear and apparel.

Additionally, the phrase could also extend up to 35 categories including, but not limited to, bedding, glassware, boxing equipment, and more, per ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Since Curry first did the "night night" celebration in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the phrase and celebration have taken off.

Numerous athletes have done the celebration themselves, from young children around the world to soccer stars like the USWNT's Alex Morgan and PSG's Neymar. The "night night" celebration also is set to be featured in NBA 2K23, which will be releasing on Sept. 8.

Despite Curry not knowing how large the "night night" celebration would become when he first did it, the phrase continues to sweep through the sports landscape.

It is yet another way Curry has changed the game.

