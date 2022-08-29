Watch Steph Curry, Trae Young Dazzle Other NBA Players at Rico Hines' Runs

Watch Steph dazzle other NBA players at Hines' private runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Chef Curry just keeps on cooking.

Playing with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young at Rico Hines' private runs, Warriors superstar Steph Curry put on a show as the duo tormented the opposing team with impeccable shooting.

Stephen Curry and Trae Young teamed up and went off at @Ricohinesbball runs 🔥



Nothing was too far for the duo as they were consistently splashing shots near half-court. Despite hitting a flurry of threes, Curry's most impressive moment came from inside the 3-point line.

Facing up against the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Curry dribbled left, pulled back, crossed it over between his legs and behind his back before eventually floating the ball over the outstretched arms of Cunningham -- and another defender -- off the glass and into the hoop.

Despite the shot's incredible difficulty, Curry -- who Shaquille O'Neal recently dubbed as the NBA's best player -- made it look effortless.

What's more, Cunningham was not Curry's only target: Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes were also faked out by Curry's dribble moves.

Hines, the Raptors' player development coach, had been hosting various NBA players in private runs throughout the summer, including Draymond Green. It would only be a matter of time before Curry joined in on the fun as well.

With Curry coming off the "best season" of his career at age 34 and still cooking players almost a decade younger than him, there is no doubt that "Chef Curry" can stay at the top of his game for years to come.

