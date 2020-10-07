Steph Curry Urges Importance of Wearing Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

Curry urges importance of wearing masks during pandemic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't spend much time on the court for the Warriors this season, but off it he might have used his voice more than ever. His latest effort is reminding us how important it is to wear a mask right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is still a pandemic that needs to be taken seriously," Curry told Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek. "Hopefully it's an Under Armour mask, but wear your mask in general no matter where you're at. We've got a long way to go to get through this.

"Everybody should be echoing that."

Curry, an Under Armour athlete, has been working with the company to help young athletes safely return to their sport. Under Armour is providing UA Sportsmask to high school student-athletes in Oakland, Baltimore and Nashville. Curry is leading the way helping students in the Oakland Unified School District.

Despite the fact the Warriors moved from Oakland to San Francisco this season, Curry has made it a priority to continue helping Oakland however he can.

"It's a timely situation in terms of everybody stepping up to find ways to meet the need right now across the country," Curry said. "We know how important masks are in terms of stopping the spread and trying to keep people living their daily lives as close to normal as possible but doing it in a safe way. With UA and their innovation team and the way they can turn around the production of these masks, it was a great opportunity to have an impact in Oakland.

"And knowing how effective the Oakland Unified School District has been since last March and into this school year, I wanted to try to get as many masks to the right kids as possible. Hopefully all the student-athletes in the Oakland Unified School District will get one and be able to use it wisely to be as productive and active as possible while staying safe."

Curry also stressed to Polacek that the Warriors wore masks whenever they weren't actively practicing during their recent minicamp in San Francisco.

The Warriors star also has urged voting in the upcoming election. He and his wife, Ayesha, officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris -- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's opponents in the Nov. 3 election -- at the Democratic National Convention.