Steve Kerr Gives Honest View of Warriors' Playoff Hopes After Loss to Heat

Kerr gives honest view of where Warriors' playoff hopes stand

With 24 games remaining in the season, there is little time left for the Warriors to find a groove and cement themselves as a Western Conference playoff team and not just a potential play-in tournament attendee.

Following Thursday night's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat, the Warriors now are 23-25 and sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. They currently are in line for the final play-in tournament spot, but only are one game ahead of the Kings and one-and-a-half games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Steve Kerr knows there still is time for his team to find its footing, but the sand is quickly fading from that hourglass.

"We're right in the thick of it, obviously," Kerr said after the loss to the Heat. "Twenty-four games is actually a lot when you're talking about being within a game either in front or behind teams that are in your group. There should be a sense of urgency because this is the stretch run. But there is time for us to get it going. But it's just cheap talk if we don't actually play like it. What I mean by that is we can't turn it over 20 times, and we can't keep fouling jump shooters. We work on this stuff every day, and we have not been able to execute in those areas, and it's very frustrating."

During the loss to the Heat on Thursday, the Warriors turned the ball over 20 times and committed 26 fouls, allowing the Heat to shoot 30 free throws.

The Warriors are 1-5 in their last six games and have almost slipped out of the Western Conference's playoff picture. Even Steph Curry's greatness and valor have been unable to lift Golden State out of the mediocrity it has toiled in all season.

While the Warriors only lead the Kings by one game, they only are two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for eighth place and three behind the Dallas Mavericks for seventh. Unfortunately, they now trail the Portland Trail Blazers by six-and-a-half games for the sixth seed, which puts their chances of climbing out of the play-in tournament entirely at slim to none.

The Warriors will try to get on their run Friday when they take on the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay.

