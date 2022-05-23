Steve Kerr: Warriors Would Be ‘Dead' Without Andrew Wiggins Vs. Mavericks

Kerr believes Warriors would be 'dead' without Wiggins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors needed him most, "All-Star Wiggs" returned on the biggest stage of his NBA career.

After slumping throughout most of the second half of the regular season, Wiggins has returned to his All-Star form in the playoffs and has played a major role in Golden State's commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the Warriors' 109-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 3 at American Airlines Center, Wiggins threw down a monster dunk over Mavs superstar Luka Dončić midway through the fourth quarter.

ð¨ WIGGINS POSTER ALERT ð¨ pic.twitter.com/tjj7Q7PdPI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin, Festus Ezeli and Dorell Wright on "Warriors Live: Playoff Edition" where he discussed Wiggins' jaw-dropping dunk.

"We'd be dead without [Wiggins]."



Steve Kerr talks about the poster and Wiggs' importance in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/bWJN0ekazd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

"Yeah, he was phenomenal," Kerr said. "Any time Wiggs gets a runway and he can go off two feet, it's impressive to watch. He had one early in the season against Minnesota where he dunked on Karl-Anthony Towns, it reminded me of this one tonight."

Kerr, of course, referencing Wiggins' famous poster dunk over his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate earlier in the regular season.

In three games so far this series, Wiggins has played stellar defense against the Mavericks star. The Warriors forward essentially has been joined at the hip with Dončić, mimicking his playing time almost down to the second.

"It's just so fun to see Wiggs playing at this level, getting his due," Kerr added. "We'd be dead without him, he's spending every second guarding Luka Dončić, it's such a difficult job and we have to have Wiggs and he's doing a great job."

With Golden State just one win away from their sixth NBA Finals berth in their last eight seasons, the Warriors need one more defensive masterclass from Wiggins in Game 4 on Tuesday night if they want to sweep Dallas and rest up before facing off against either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat for the championship.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast