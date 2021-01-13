Suns' Game vs. Hawks Postponed Due to COVID-19 With Warriors on Deck

Suns' game postponed for COVID-19 concerns with Dubs on deck originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
As the NBA continues to deal with COVID-19 concerns, another game reportedly has been postponed and it soon could impact the Warriors' schedule.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns game vs. the Atlanta Hawks which was set for Wednesday night has been postponed due to contact tracing issues with the Suns. Phoenix recently played the Washington Wizards who have had positive tests on their roster.
The Suns sent out a press release confirming that the team does not have the required eight players available due to contact tracing protocols.
The Warriors are scheduled to play the Suns on Friday in Phoenix.
The NBA now has had to postpone five games, with three of those games involving the Boston Celtics who don't have enough players available due to COVID-19 issues.
On Tuesday, the NBA tightened protocols as the season teeters on the brink due to postponements and positive tests. The league is banning non-team guests from visiting players in road hotels. The league also is banning players and staff from leaving hotels for non-team activities. Players also must limit away-from-work interactions to family, household members and personal staff.
A team must have at least eight players dressed to be able to compete in a game