Trey Lance Airs It Out at 49ers Practice, But Best Throw Was Touch Pass

SANTA CLARA -- Coming off a practice during which quarterback Trey Lance completed 74 percent of his attempts in 11-on-11 work, the 49ers’ offense spent Wednesday working on airing it out.

Lance featured a lot of lower-percentage throws deep down the field as the 49ers get closer to their preseason opener on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

But his best pass of the day was one that did not even travel past the line of scrimmage.

On a play intended to simulate a fourth-and-4 play, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans called for an all-out blitz.

Lance recognized the pressure and acted decisively. He quickly got the ball out over the outstretched arms of pass-rushers, dropping it nicely and with perfect touch into the hands of running back Trey Sermon along the right side for an easy first down.

Lance completed 10 of 20 pass attempts in the team’s final full practice before the exhibition opener at Levi’s Stadium. He also took off on six designed run plays and one scramble. The pass rush broke through for three would-be sacks.

The biggest offensive gainer with Lance at quarterback came after he could not connect with wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a deep pass on the first snap of practice. On his next attempt, Lance threw deep for receiver Malik Turner. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir did not turn around for the slightly underthrown ball and ran into Turner some 45 yards down the field for pass interference.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught four of Lance’s 10 completions with tight end George Kittle and Sermon catching two passes apiece.

Three of Lance’s incompletions came on pass attempts of 40 yards or more down the field. Two of his incompletions came on short passes near the right sideline on which he led his targets too much.

