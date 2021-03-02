Warriors' Curry Expected to Participate in 3-Point Contest: Report

Report: Steph expected to participate in 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This year's NBA All-Star Game will have a different feel as it goes amid a global pandemic.

The NBA reportedly is having issues finding players who want to take part in the normal festivities, but Steph Curry is expected to participate in the 2021 NBA Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported Tuesday. The NBA is expected to announce the participants of the 3-Point contest, Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge.

According to Haynes, noteable playes such as Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown and Miles Bridges all have turned down an invite to the Slam Dunk Contest, while LaMelo Ball declined to be in the Skills Challenge.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take part at halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, while the Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest will be held the night before.

Haynes notes that the participants for the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest are expected to mostly be filled by players who are All-Stars.

This season, Curry is averaging 29.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from deep. Curry last competed in the 3-Point Contest in 2019 when he was stunned by Joe Harris in the final round.

