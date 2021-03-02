Warriors

Warriors' Curry Expected to Participate in 3-Point Contest: Report

By Josh Schrock

Report: Steph expected to participate in 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This year's NBA All-Star Game will have a different feel as it goes amid a global pandemic.

Sports

49ers 7 hours ago

49ers Assemble Advisory Committee Aimed at Safe Return to Levi's Stadium

SJ Sharks 15 hours ago

Karlsson's 1st Goal of Season Helps Sharks Beat Avs 6-2

The NBA reportedly is having issues finding players who want to take part in the normal festivities, but Steph Curry is expected to participate in the 2021 NBA Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported Tuesday. The NBA is expected to announce the participants of the 3-Point contest, Slam Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to Haynes, noteable playes such as Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown and Miles Bridges all have turned down an invite to the Slam Dunk Contest, while LaMelo Ball declined to be in the Skills Challenge.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take part at halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game, while the Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest will be held the night before.

RELATED: Klay's dad believes Warriors will be scary in playoffs

Haynes notes that the participants for the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest are expected to mostly be filled by players who are All-Stars.

This season, Curry is averaging 29.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from deep. Curry last competed in the 3-Point Contest in 2019 when he was stunned by Joe Harris in the final round.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us