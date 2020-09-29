Warriors' Curry Urges Voting After Trump Tells Proud Boys ‘Stand Back, Stand By'

Steph urges voting after Trump tells Proud Boys ‘stand by’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors guard Steph Curry tweeted during Tuesday night's presidential debate that he had "no further questions" after President Donald Trump dodged a question, asking him to condemn white supremacists, by calling for members of a far-right organization to "stand back" and "stand by."

"Who would you like me to condemn? The Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by," Trump said Tuesday in Cleveland (h/t The Daily Beast), when debate moderator Chris Wallace pressed the president on explicitly denouncing white supremacists.

"But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s gotta do something about antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem."

Curry, a longtime critic of Trump, then tweeted, along with the hashtag #Vote, that he had seen enough.

Stand back and stand by??????????? No further questions your honor! #vote — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys are a violent, neo-fascist group that only admits men as members and labels themselves "western chauvinists." The Southern Poverty Law Center designated them a hate group, and the FBI labeled the organization "an extremist group with ties to white nationalism" in documents revealed to the public in 2018.

Members of the group posted on Parler and Telegram -- two social networks far-right groups have flocked to following bans from platforms like Twitter and Facebook -- on Tuesday, expressing excitement at the President's mention.

Proud Boys in social media groups are going wild about the "Stand back and stand by" comment. They are basically seeing it as acknowledgment and a call to arms — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) September 30, 2020

When asked point blank to disavow white nationalist and militia, Trump directly addressed the Proud Boys, a group considered extremist by the FBI, telling them to "stand back and stand by."



The group has been widely deplatformed, but the Telegram channels are celebrating. pic.twitter.com/vfSgJ47ZWp — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys posted an image on their Telegram account Tuesday night with the words "Stand Back" and "Stand By" surrounding their crest.

A month after President Trump said there were "very fine people on both sides" of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a white supremacist drove his car through a crowd of counterprotestors and killed a woman, Curry drew Trump's ire for reiterating on Sept. 22, 2017 that he wouldn't go to the White House if the Warriors were invited as NBA champions. Trump then tweeted a day later he would "withdraw" the Warriors' invitation.

Curry has remained a vocal Trump critic in the intervening three years, officially endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris -- Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's opponents in the Nov. 3 election -- alongside his wife and family at the Democratic National Convention last month.