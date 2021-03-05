Warriors Interested in Blake Griffin After Pistons Buyout: Report

Report: Warriors interested in Griffin after Pistons buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Is it possible that Blake Griffin is rocking a Warriors uniform in the not-so-distant future?
Well, Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and the Warriors are among the teams interested in signing him, according to multiple national reports.
Griffin -- who last suited up Feb. 12 -- has not played well this season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 36.5 percent overall and 31.5 percent from 3-point range (on 6.2 attempts).
Golden State could sign the 31-year-old to a minimum contract, or dip into the $3.5 million remaining on the taxpayer mid-level exception.
