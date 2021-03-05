Warriors Interested in Blake Griffin After Pistons Buyout: Report

Report: Warriors interested in Griffin after Pistons buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is it possible that Blake Griffin is rocking a Warriors uniform in the not-so-distant future?

Well, Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and the Warriors are among the teams interested in signing him, according to multiple national reports.

Among teams that are expected to be considered for Griffin's next stop, sources tell ESPN: Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Nets are regarded as a strong contender for Blake Griffin given Brooklyn's rise and his longstanding relationship with players there and the Celtics have also expressed interest, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021

Griffin -- who last suited up Feb. 12 -- has not played well this season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 36.5 percent overall and 31.5 percent from 3-point range (on 6.2 attempts).

Golden State could sign the 31-year-old to a minimum contract, or dip into the $3.5 million remaining on the taxpayer mid-level exception.