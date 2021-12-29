Warriors' James Wiseman Placed in COVID-19 Protocols: Report

Report: Wiseman in COVID protocol while closing in on return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

More unfortunate news for the Warriors broke Wednesday evening.

Second-year center James Wiseman was reportedly placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday, first reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Jordan Poole and Moses Moody have cleared the league’s health and safety protocols. However, James Wiseman - who is rehabbing a meniscus tear - has entered protocols. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 30, 2021

Wiseman was nearing a return from right meniscus surgery before being placed in protocol. Having progressed through his rehab slower than expected, the Warriors had hoped that Wiseman would advance to contract drills at some point in the next week.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old, his rehab will be put on hold.

The NBA recently updated its protocols to where vaccinated players and coaches can test out of quarantine in just six days instead of 10. Draymond Green, Damion Lee and rookie Moses Moody join Wiseman as the four Warriors players in health and safety protocols.

