Warriors' Jordan Poole in COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols: Report

Report: Poole out vs. Celtics, in health and safety protocols

Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole reportedly has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will not play Friday against the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news.

Warriors news: Jordan Poole has entered health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 17, 2021

The Celtics also reported that center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams have joined forward Jabari Parker on the health and safety protocols list.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Golden State:



Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Jabari Parker (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2021

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported that both the Warriors and Celtics canceled shootaround Friday morning.

The Warriors played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. On Thursday, a handful of their players and traveling staff entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Poole has started all 28 of the Warriors' games this season. He has averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game in his third season as a pro.

Golden State enters Friday tied for the NBA's best record at 23-5. The Celtics are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-14 record.

