Warriors' Jordan Poole in COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols: Report

By Dalton Johnson

Report: Poole out vs. Celtics, in health and safety protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole reportedly has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will not play Friday against the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Anthony Slater first reported the news. 

The Celtics also reported that center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams have joined forward Jabari Parker on the health and safety protocols list. 

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported that both the Warriors and Celtics canceled shootaround Friday morning. 

The Warriors played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. On Thursday, a handful of their players and traveling staff entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

Poole has started all 28 of the Warriors' games this season. He has averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game in his third season as a pro. 

Golden State enters Friday tied for the NBA's best record at 23-5. The Celtics are 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-14 record.

