Warriors' Kerr Has ‘No Idea' If Steph Curry Will Play vs. Grizzlies After Fall

Kerr has 'no idea' if Steph can play Friday after fall

The last thing the Warriors need is an injured Steph Curry.

But early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets, that's just what the Warriors got when Curry stumbled into the sideline, fell and hit his tailbone.

The Warriors diagnosed him with a tailbone contusion and he did not return to the game.

When Curry initially started backpedaling toward the Rockets' bench, he thought he would land on the bench. Usually, the part of the court he tripped over is blanketed by the chairs along the home team's bench. But because of COVID-19, there are no fans, and no one to help break his fall. So instead, he landed on a piece of metal flooring, perfectly hitting his tailbone.

Tailbone injuries aren't typically severe or long-lasting, but they are painful in the moment and a couple of days following. Because of that, Curry's status for the Warriors' upcoming games in Memphis is unknown.

"I have no idea if he'll play in Memphis but he's feeling like he'll be OK over the next week or so," Kerr said. "Please don't take that to mean that I'm saying he's going to be out for a week. He could be practicing tomorrow for all I know. We'll give you an update as soon as we have one."

With James Wiseman and Eric Paschall out for the next week due to health and safety protocols, Golden State wants to avoid losing another player -- especially one as important as Curry.

But according to Draymond Green, they'd rather have Curry miss one game and get right, rather than something small turning into a larger injury.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is his health," Green said. "When you're dealing with a tailbone injury, if that's not right other things tend to shut down and you start to use other muscles that you shouldn't be using."

Nothing about Curry's status is official, but if he were to miss one or either of the Warriors' back-to-back games against the Grizzlies, a tough game just got even harder, and it would be one of the Warriors' biggest tests of the season to figure out how to fare without their star.

