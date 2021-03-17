Warriors

Warriors' Kerr, Lin React to Atlanta Killings, Violence on Asian Americans

By Dalton Johnson

Kerr, Lin react to Atlanta murders, violence on Asian Americans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and NBA veteran Jeremy Lin took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn the killings and violence against Asian Americans, including Tuesday's deadly shooting spree in Georgia

Lin, who is Asian American and grew up in the Bay Area, urged fellow Asian Americans to keep fighting for change and to not lose hope. 

Kerr never is quiet on social and racial injustices, and is an advocate for gun control. His father, Malcolm, was shot and killed by two gunmen in 1984 when he served as the president of the American University of Beirut. 

Lin recently finished a G League stint with the Warriors' Santa Cruz affiliate where he averaged 19.8 points over nine games in the Orlando bubble. No matter what happens for Lin next regarding his NBA career, he continues to be a strong voice for Asian Americans, and Wednesday is just the latest example.

Former Warriors Baron Davis and Shaun Livingston also took to Twitter to stand up for Asian Americans and condemn these violent acts. 

