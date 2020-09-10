Warriors, NBA Won't Start 2020-21 Season Before Christmas: Report

Report: 2020-21 NBA season won't start before Christmas Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the NBA has decided to not play any 2020-21 regular season games before Dec. 25.

The Athletic's Shams Charania provided the latest update Thursday morning.

NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020

Christmas Day is a very important date on the NBA calendar, but the top priority is to get fans into arenas for as many games as possible.

"That's what we are built to do -- have a great audience and entertain our fans, as well as win a championship," Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in mid-August. "We're working really hard in that regard, to try to figure out a way that we can resume play with fans.

"I've worked with the league extensively on the testing strategies with respect to what's going on in the (Orlando) bubble. And we're actually doing the same thing in terms of trying to lead the way (for) how we're going to maybe test fans as an example -- if need be -- when we resume play."

So while it's safe to assume the league will try to have the Christmas slate of games serve as Opening Night, that just might not be feasible.

The 2020 NBA Draft -- which originally was scheduled for June 25 -- got pushed back to Oct. 16. And ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Nov. 18 could be finalized soon.

But as Charania noted, that has not been finalized yet.

