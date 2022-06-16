Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Brilliance Gives Dubs NBA Title

What we learned as Steph's brilliance leads Warriors to NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

BOSTON -- They said the dynasty was over. Re-think that.

The Warriors are champions once again with their 103-90 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at TD Garden. Golden State now has been crowned champions four times in the past eight seasons. The Warriors didn't win a single title in the 40 years before 2015.

Quickly, it looked like the Celtics would ride the wave of their home fans and force a Game 7. They opened up with a 14-2 lead. The Warriors then responded by outscoring them 25-8 the rest of the first quarter and ended on an 11-0 run.

That same dominance carried over into the second quarter with Steph Curry on the bench. The Warriors pushed their lead to 37-22 thanks to an historic 21-0 run. That's the longest run in a Finals Game over the last 50 years.

In the past decade, everything has started and ended with the Warriors' Big Three of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Just like old times, the trio can call themselves champions. Curry continued wow everyone, scoring 34 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Green saved his absolute best for last, putting up 12 points, along with 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. He was a plus-16. Game 6 Klay didn't show up, dropping only 12 points but after missing two-and-a-half years to gruesome leg injuries, this feeling has to be the ultimate joy.

Don't take what you've been watching for granted. This is nothing short of historic. The Warriors now are one of the greatest sports dynasties ever, and they're not done yet.

Here are three takeaways from the closeout Game 6.

Wiggins The Winner

Any Finals MVP talk for Andrew Wiggins was only trying to fill time on TV. That doesn't mean his performance shouldn't be remembered for what it was. In many years past, he'd be a true contender for the award and maybe even win it.

Wiggins became only the third Warrior in Finals history, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry in scoring at least 100 points and grabbing at least 50 rebounds. In Game 6 he scored 18 points, had four steals, three blocks and continued to put the clamps on Jayson Tatum, who became the first player ever to turn the ball over at least 100 times in a single postseason. For his first trip to the Finals, Wiggins averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Many questioned Wiggins' fit when the Warriors traded for him in February of 2020. Now in his third year and second full season with the Warriors, Wiggins is an All-Star and NBA champion. One of the loudest cheers at the championship parade should be for general manager Bob Myers.

Adding Wiggins really might be the best trade this franchise has ever completed.

Strength In Numbers

Stars had to shine bright for the Warriors to take home another title, but they've always stuck to their mantra. And it continues to pay off.

Jordan Poole, a player who had to grind through the G League as recently as last season, scored 15 must-have points for the Warriors. When Curry went to the sidelines, the Poole Party arrived in Boston. Once labeled as a draft bust, Poole now is a champion who holds the keys to extending Golden State's dynasty.

It's easy to forget that Gary Payton II didn't earn the Warriors' final roster spot until the day of the regular-season opener. He played only one preseason game. Golden State wouldn't be here without him.

Payton fractured his left shooting elbow on a brutal fall in the second round of the playoffs. Six weeks later, one of the best stories in basketball is about to be fitted for a championship ring. After scoring 15 points off the bench in Game 5, Payton was a game-high plus-20 with six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Then there's Kevon Looney. His career in recent years looked like it could be cut short to injuries and health issues. Then this season, after working countless hours of overtime, Looney was the only Warrior to play in all 82 regular-season games. He served any job Steve Kerr asked him. Kerr now is a nine-time champion, and he won't waste any time thanking his veteran center.

Looney snagged seven rebounds and fought for every single one. He's Example A of having a heart of a Warrior.

All About The Big Three

While Wiggins and the Warriors' role players have to get the credit they deserve, it all comes back to Steph, Klay and Draymond. They've spent the last 10 years together, won 21 games together in the Finals and have four championship rings apiece.

They're all headed for the Hall of Fame and showed why for the umpteenth time. There are numerous Big Threes that are celebrated in NBA history. Not many compare to this one.

Curry, Thompson and Green built the Warriors from the ground up. The Warriors are their baby, and these three are the head of a household whose trophy case is full because of their one desire: Winning.

Exactly seven years to the date, Steph, Klay and Draymond won their first championship together. Not one, not two, not three but four titles later, their legacy is cemented forever.

No team has ever won an NBA championship two years after having the worst record in the league. Now there's one, and Dub Nation knows who to thank the most.