Warriors

Warriors' Preseason Schedule Highlighted by Japan Tour, Gary Payton II Reunion

By Dalton Johnson

Warriors' preseason highlighted by Japan tour, GP2 reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 2022 preseason schedule begins Friday, Sept. 30, but fans will have to be early risers to follow along. Why? 

Well, Golden State's slate starts off with two games in Japan against the Washington Wizards as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022. The Warriors' first contest will start at 3 a.m. PT. Following that first game, Dub Nation will have to stay up late on Saturday night after dusting off the cobwebs Friday morning as their second game starts at 10 p.m. PT. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both games will be played at Saitama Super Arena, which holds 36,500 fans. This will mark the first time the Warriors have played in Japan, and the same goes for the Wizards. 

After their trip to Japan, the Warriors' final three games of their five-game preseason schedule will be at Chase Center in San Francisco. There, they'll face the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Denver Nuggets -- in that order. 

Anytime the Warriors play LeBron James and the Lakers or Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, it's appointment viewing. That's even true for exhibition games. 

Local

monkeypox 45 mins ago

California Leaders Address Monkeypox Outbreak, Blast Federal Preparedness

union city 39 mins ago

Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD

But neither is the opposing player Warriors fans will want to see most this upcoming preseason. That would be Gary Payton II. 

Payton became a massive fan favorite last season and played a critical role in the Warriors winning another championship. In free agency, though, the Blazers presented Payton an offer he couldn't refuse, signing a three-year, $28 million contract. 

RELATED: Kuminga turned childhood annoyance into NBA highlight reels

Oakland native and former Warriors fan-favorite Juan Toscano-Anderson also could be suiting up against his former team when Golden State takes on the Lakers. Whether Payton and Toscano-Anderson play in the preseason games or not, Warriors fans will give them a warm welcome back to the Bay Area. 

Below is the Warriors' complete 2022 preseason schedule. Training camp begins on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us