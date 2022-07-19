How Warriors Roster Looks After Anticipated JaMychal Green Signing

Where Warriors roster stands after anticipated Green addition originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are hoping to defend their latest title next year, but it won’t be with the same squad that helped them win their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Golden State said goodbye to a few fan favorites this offseason, but added some new pieces to their revamped roster.

And with veteran forward JaMychal Green reportedly completing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and planning to sign with the Warriors upon clearing waivers, Warriors fans got a better taste of what next year’s lineup will look like.

Warriors Roster as of now:



Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Moses Moody

Jonathan Kuminga

James Wiseman

JaMychal Green

Ryan Rollins

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Quinndary Weatherspoon (TW-QO)

— GSWCBA (@gswcba) July 19, 2022

Currently, the Warriors roster consists of 15 players, including Quinndary Weatherspoon (two-way contract) and un-signed draft pick Ryan Rollins. Andre Iguodala, 38, has a standing offer for a minimum deal should he want to return for another season.

Golden State still has five open roster spots on the training camp roster, including two open roster spots on the 15-man roster.

So, as of now, the Warriors have 12 guaranteed contracts, plus Rollins' pending deal, and one remaining two-way slot vacant.

With the dynasty Big Three trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still intact, role players ready to run it back and a youthful group of guys eager for their first and second years in the league -- the Warriors appear to be in good shape for next season.

