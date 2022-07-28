Warriors

Warriors' Ryan Rollins Signing Three-Year Rookie Contract, Agents Say

By Taylor Wirth

Warriors second-round pick Rollins signing three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have agreed to a three-year, $4.8 million contract with 2022 second-round pick Ryan Rollins

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday, citing Rollins' agents, that the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has signed with Golden State. 

As Charania reports, Rollins' deal is fully guaranteed for the first two seasons with a significant portion of year three guaranteed. 

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Golden State used a portion of the available mid-level exception to stretch the contract into a multi-year deal. 

Rollins, who sustained a stress fracture in his right foot, did not end up playing in summer league, but it's clear from the Warriors trading up and sending $2 million to the Atlanta Hawks in order to select him, plus using a portion of the mid-level on him that they still are quite confident in his ability. 

He will compete alongside first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. for minutes in Golden State's rotation this season, with likely ample time in the G League. 

Fellow second-round pick Gui Santos' status is still up in the air, but it's likely he plays overseas or in the G League as well.

