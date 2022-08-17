Warriors Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Start Times, NBA Opponents

Warriors' 2022-23 schedule released: Dates, times, opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors now know what road they’ll face as they embark on defending their NBA title.

The NBA released its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday afternoon, and the Warriors, to no surprise, are featured in a ton of marquee matchups.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Golden State Warriors 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule pic.twitter.com/r3xnDILHWU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 17, 2022

Steph Curry and Co. will receive their 2022 championship rings on opening night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Warriors will play on Christmas Day for the tenth season in a row, as they will host the Memphis Grizzlies, who they beat in a hard-fought Western Conference semifinals series last season, in San Francisco at 5 p.m.

The two NBA Finals rematches against the Boston Celtics are set for Dec. 10 at Chase Center and Jan. 19 at TD Garden.

Golden State starts with four of their first five games at home before embarking on a five-game road trip from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. Their longest road trip is six games, from Dec. 13 through Dec. 21, which includes high-profile games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

That stretch is followed by their longest homestand of the season, from Christmas through Jan. 10, which keeps the Warriors at home for eight straight games over the holidays.

The Warriors will wrap up their season on the road, finishing out the season against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Sunday, April 9.

With the Warriors returning most of the core from their 2022 championship squad, the eyes of the NBA world once again will be focused on Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the Dubs as they aim for their fifth championship in nine seasons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast