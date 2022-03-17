Warriors

Warriors' Steph Curry Out Indefinitely With Foot Sprain: Report

By Josh Schrock

Report: Steph out indefinitely with foot sprain, but no major damage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors got good news overall on Steph Curry on Thursday, but the Warriors star still will miss some time.

Curry exited Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics in the second quarter with what was described as left foot soreness. Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday night and will be out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his left foot, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. But Charania also reported that the X-rays were negative and that Curry avoided any significant damage to the foot.

Curry was injured when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and rolled into Curry's leg.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was seen yelling at Smart and called it a "dangerous play" after the game.

The Warriors just got Draymond Green back on Monday and played just one-and-a-half games with their dynastic core intact.

There are just 12 games remaining in the regular season and it's unclear when Curry will be able to return for Golden State.

