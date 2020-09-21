Warriors' Steve Kerr to Help Joe Biden on National Voter Registration Day

Kerr to help Biden campaign on National Voter Registration Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be doing his part to help people in Arizona.
The eight-time NBA champion is assisting with a "virtual phone bank" event out of Tucson starting at 4:00 p.m. PT.
"Kerr will encourage Arizonans to check their registration status with their friends and family and make a plan to vote early for Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket."
Kerr, of course, attended the University of Arizona from 1983 to 1988, and led the Wildcats to the 1988 Final Four. He also was the general manager of the Phoenix Suns for three seasons from 2007 to 2010.
Kerr is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and is using his platform in the effort to try and beat Trump in November.
The Warriors earlier this month announced the locations of three voting centers for the upcoming general election.
So check your registration status now, take advantage of this initiative and make your voice heard at the ballot box.