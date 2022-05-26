Klay Thompson Passes Steph Curry for Incredible 3-Point NBA Playoff Record

Klay passes Steph for incredible 3-point playoff record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is the most prolific 3-point shooter of all time, but Klay Thompson’s latest achievement serves as a reminder that the Warriors have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to triples.

Thompson dropped 32 points on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night as Golden State clinched the Western Conference finals with a 120-110 victory at Chase Center. He shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line with eight treys.

While his magnificent performance was more than enough to help the Warriors advance to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years, it also earned Thompson a place in the record book. His success from beyond the arc on Thursday marked Thompson’s fifth playoff game with eight or more 3-pointers made -- the most in NBA history.

Thompson passed an illustrious list of NBA greats with the accomplishment, including his teammate Curry, Damian Lillard and Ray Allen, all of whom have four such games under their belts.

The Splash Brother’s five playoff games with eight or more threes span nearly a decade, with the first taking place in 2013 during Game 2 of the second round against the San Antonio Spurs. Thompson was 8-of-9 shooting on 3-point attempts that night.

During the 2016 Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thompson sank 11 triples. He drained nine 3-pointers against the Houston Rockets during the 2018 Western Conference finals.

In the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies this month, Game 6 Klay made eight 3-pointers as well before passing Curry, Lillard and Allen with his 3-point prowess on Thursday night.

Thompson’s record-breaking performance is exactly why he’s one half of the Splash Brothers, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he added on to his total as Golden State seeks its fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

