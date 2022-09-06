NBA Rumors: Warriors Working Out Veteran Free Agents for Training Camp Spot

Report: Warriors working out notable vets to fill camp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors reportedly are looking to add a veteran to their training camp roster.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that veterans Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among the free agents who will work out for Golden State this week.

McLemore, a collegiate star at Kansas, appeared in 64 games for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22. Payton played a limited role for the Phoenix Suns in 50 games last season.

Hollis-Jefferson and Faried, a pair of former first-round picks, have not suited up in the NBA since the 2020-21 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

The Athletic also reported that the Warriors held a similar workout a few weeks ago that included Shabazz Muhammad, the No. 14 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, as well as Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin.

Other players planning to work out this week in the Bay are Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson.

Golden State is expected to fill its remaining open training camp spot with one of those veterans, per The Athletic.

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors have 13 players signed under a guaranteed deal. Golden State is saving a 14th roster spot for Andre Iguodala for whenever the veteran decides if he's returning for another season or retiring. If Iguodala does return, it's not clear if the Warriors will fill their 15th roster spot or begin the season with 14 players.

Training camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 24, with Golden State's preseason opener set for Sept. 30 against the Washington Wizards in Japan.

