Watch Best Moments From Warriors' Electric Post-NBA Finals Celebration

Watch Warriors' epic celebration after fourth Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors wasted no time celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.
Following Golden State's 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the scene at TD Garden was electric and the Warriors partied it up.
For Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr, their fourth time popping bottles.
Fortunately for the Warriors, the party is just getting started.
Golden State will return home for a championship parade in San Francisco on Monday.
