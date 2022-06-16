Watch Best Moments From Warriors' Electric Post-NBA Finals Celebration

Watch Warriors' epic celebration after fourth Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors wasted no time celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

Following Golden State's 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the scene at TD Garden was electric and the Warriors partied it up.

H/C Steve Kerr joins in the locker room celebration! 🍾🏆pic.twitter.com/3GjfYtPLDq — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) June 17, 2022

Jordan Poole is living his BEST life ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/e7sQs0CgLK — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2022

LAST YEAR THEY AINT EVEN LIKE THE BAY ð pic.twitter.com/THWbGyrILB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

âI heard youâre holding down the crowdâ ð¤£ Klay and Drayâs mom are all laughs pic.twitter.com/mTClWk2JWZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

BIG MOOD pic.twitter.com/yvKeRBkrZE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

âWE BOUT TO GET A BAGâ ð°



[via Jordan_Poole/IG] pic.twitter.com/bbSB2YrMIk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

how many Klay?! pic.twitter.com/5zEusDhjI8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

"What are they gonna say now?"



Â¯\_(ã)_/Â¯ pic.twitter.com/8Dt2dlVMl0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

For Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr, their fourth time popping bottles.

Fortunately for the Warriors, the party is just getting started.

Golden State will return home for a championship parade in San Francisco on Monday.