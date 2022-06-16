NBA Finals

Watch Best Moments From Warriors' Electric Post-NBA Finals Celebration

By Taylor Wirth

Watch Warriors' epic celebration after fourth Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors wasted no time celebrating their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons. 

Following Golden State's 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the scene at TD Garden was electric and the Warriors partied it up

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Local

NBA Finals 1 hour ago

PHOTOS: Fans Celebrate in SF as Warriors Win NBA Title

NBA Finals 2 hours ago

Steph Curry Has Perfect Message for Critics After Warriors Win NBA Title

For Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and coach Steve Kerr, their fourth time popping bottles. 

Fortunately for the Warriors, the party is just getting started. 

RELATED: Steph has perfect message for critics after Warriors win title

Golden State will return home for a championship parade in San Francisco on Monday

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsNBAWarriorsCeltics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us