Watch Mark Canha Help A's Beat Giants With Another Ninth-Inning Homer

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

And the A's have done it again.

With a full count in the top of the ninth inning against the Giants on Saturday, Mark Canha hit a three-run home run off Trevor Gott to take a 7-6 lead.

Canha's heroics came after catcher Sean Murphy led off the inning with a solo shot to make things interesting. 

Look familiar? It should, because a nearly identical situation occurred Friday.

On Friday night, A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and hit a grand slam off Gott to tie the game at seven in the eventual 8-7 win.

Just like Murphy did on Saturday, Matt Olson led off the ninth on Friday with a solo homer to pull the A's within four runs of the Giants. 

Piscotty explained his at-bat against Gott, saying he believed he had Gott figured out. 

Don't sleep on those A's, they won't let you. 

Watch Mark Canha help A's beat Giants with another ninth-inning homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

