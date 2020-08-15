And the A's have done it again.

With a full count in the top of the ninth inning against the Giants on Saturday, Mark Canha hit a three-run home run off Trevor Gott to take a 7-6 lead.

THE A’S DID IT AGAIN 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/00WBHeoPw4 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 16, 2020

Canha's heroics came after catcher Sean Murphy led off the inning with a solo shot to make things interesting.

Look familiar? It should, because a nearly identical situation occurred Friday.

On Friday night, A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty stepped up to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and hit a grand slam off Gott to tie the game at seven in the eventual 8-7 win.

Just like Murphy did on Saturday, Matt Olson led off the ninth on Friday with a solo homer to pull the A's within four runs of the Giants.

[RELATED: Canha fills Laureano void with spectacular catch]

Piscotty explained his at-bat against Gott, saying he believed he had Gott figured out.

Don't sleep on those A's, they won't let you.

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



Watch Mark Canha help A's beat Giants with another ninth-inning homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area