3 Bay Area Schools Clinch Berths in NCAA Baseball Tournament

College baseball in the Bay Area is alive and well.

Over the weekend, San Jose State won the Mountain West Conference tournament for the first time, and Santa Clara captured its first West Coast Conference tournament title.

Both schools clinched berths in the NCAA tournament.

Stanford meanwhile lost in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament but still earned the eighth overall seed in the national tournament and was selected as one of 16 host schools.

The SJSU Spartans (31-25) on Sunday defeated the Air Force Academy 12-9 in the MWC championship game and on Monday were selected to play in the Stanford regional.

SJSU opens against the host Cardinal (38-16) on Friday. The other two schools in the Stanford regional are Cal State Fullerton and Texas A&M.

Santa Clara captured the WCC tournament title with a 6-0 win over Portland, and the Broncos (35-18) travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they open Friday against No. 3 overall seed Arkansas.

The other two schools in the Fayetteville regional are Arizona and Texas Christian.

Winners of the regionals will advance to the Super Regional round, where the eight College World Series teams will be decided.