Report: Nets Plan to Hire Celtics' Ime Udoka as New Head Coach After Steve Nash Firing

Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Steve Nash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after firing Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Udoka is serving a season-long suspension in Boston for violations of team policies. He's still technically under contract with the Celtics, so it's unclear whether Boston would get compensation from the Nets in return. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Udoka's hiring in Brooklyn could be finalized "as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours."

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn suggested the Celtics are "pleased" with the work of Joe Mazzulla, who is 3-2 in his first five games as Boston's interim head coach.

Udoka has a strong connection to Brooklyn; he was an assistant coach on Nash's staff during the 2020-21 season before taking Boston's head coach job in June 2021, so he has worked with Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.