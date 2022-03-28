NFL Announces Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit will host 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL announced Monday that Detroit will host the NFL Draft in 2024. The city celebrated its selection with a catchy video:

This news came just hours after the Lions were announced as the team that will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer.

The league has never held the draft in Detroit before. This year's draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30, while next year's is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, both of which are also first-time hosts.

Previously, the NFL always held the draft in New York City. From 1965 through 2014, every NFL draft was in the Big Apple. Since 2015, the draft has rotated to different cities around the league, including Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Cleveland (2019) and virtually (2020, pandemic).

The trend of rotating cities for the draft apparently is here to stay, at least through 2024.