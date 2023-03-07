NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking Which Players Have Been Cut

NFL cuts tracker ahead of 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Free agency is almost upon us, and players across the NFL will begin the search for a new team.

While certain players hit the open market by reaching the end of their contracts, others were shown the door by their former teams. A handful of 2022 starting quarterbacks, notable receivers and even some offensive linemen were cut ahead of free agency.

With the new league year starting on March 15, here is a look at the top players who have been cut so far or are expected to be soon:

Arizona Cardinals

WR Chosen Anderson

C Rodney Hudson

Atlanta Falcons

QB Marcus Mariota

Chicago Bears

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Cleveland Browns

S John Johnson III

Detroit Lions

DT Michael Brockers

Houston Texans

C Justin Britt

Kansas City Chiefs

DE Frank Clark Jr.

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

WR Kenny Golladay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate

RB Leonard Fournette

OL Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans

K Randy Bullock

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Bud Dupree

OL Taylor Lewan

WR Robert Woods

Washington Commanders