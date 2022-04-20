Here are the 8 NFL teams without a first-round pick in the 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Most fan bases will get to see their team make its first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in the first round.

But some will have to wait an extra day.

A total of eight teams don’t own a first-round pick in this month’s draft. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers all won’t be on the clock until Day 2 of the event.

Here’s a look at why those teams don’t have a first-round pick and when they’re each set to make their first selection.

Chicago Bears

The Bears traded their 2022 first-round pick during last year’s draft, sending it to the New York Giants as part of the deal to move up from No. 20 to No. 11 for Justin Fields. The Giants will pick twice inside the top 10, with their own pick at No. 5 and the Bears' at No. 7.

Chicago will make its first pick in the second round at No. 39 overall and then will be on the clock again at No. 48 thanks to the Khalil Mack trade.

Cleveland Browns

It won’t be for another few years until the Browns possess their own first-rounder. That’s because acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans came at a massive price, with Cleveland surrendering its next three first-rounders in the deal.

The Texans have two picks inside the top 15 (Nos. 3 and 13) while the Browns won’t pick until the middle of Round 2 (No. 44).

Denver Broncos

The Broncos made one of the biggest trades of the offseason, landing Russell Wilson in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The cost it took to acquire the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback included first- and second-round picks in the next two drafts.

Seattle, which didn’t own a first-rounder prior to the deal, will now pick at No. 9. Meanwhile, the Broncos won’t make a selection until the final pick of the second round (No. 64 overall via the Rams).

Indianapolis Colts

It’s safe to say the Colts’ gamble on Carson Wentz did not pay off. Indianapolis gave up a conditional 2022 second-round pick, which turned into a first (No. 16), in the trade to acquire the former No. 2 overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. After just one season where Indy went 9-8 and missed the playoffs, the Colts sent Wentz packing to the Washington Commanders.

In addition to getting a 2022 third-rounder (No. 73) and conditional 2023 third-rounder from Washington in the Wentz trade, the Colts also swapped 2022 second-round picks with the Commanders. So Indy’s first pick will come at No. 42 instead of No. 47.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders traded in their first two picks in this year’s draft for arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver, adding Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. After giving up picks 22 and 53, the Raiders then made Adams one of the game’s highest-paid receivers.

Las Vegas is one of three teams that aren’t slated to make their first pick until Round 3 (No. 86).

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will have the longest wait of any team before being on the clock for the first time. Los Angeles used its first-rounder (No. 32) to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions last offseason. The Rams then sent their second- and third-round picks (Nos. 64 and 96) to the Broncos for Von Miller in a midseason trade.

The win-now moves were more than worth it as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, but now their first selection won’t come until a compensatory pick at No. 104, the second-to-last slot of the third round.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins’ wait will be just a little bit shorter than the Rams’, as they’re just two spots ahead with a compensatory pick at No. 102.

Miami was very active ahead of last year’s draft. First, the Dolphins traded back from No. 3 to No. 12, picking up two future San Francisco first-round picks in the process. Then, Miami gave up its own 2022 first-rounder to the Eagles to jump up to No. 6, where they eventually selected Jaylen Waddle.

And it’s been another busy offseason for the Dolphins this year, with their biggest splash being the trade for Tyreek Hill. Miami coughed up five picks, including their first two this year (No. 29 via San Francisco and No. 50) in the blockbuster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and then they gave Hill an extension that made him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

The Dolphins don’t own their third-round pick either, having traded it last year to the Giants to move up in Round 2 for offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg.

San Francisco 49ers

Like Chicago, the 49ers used their 2022 first-rounder to trade up for a quarterback of the future in the 2021 draft. San Francisco went from No. 12 to No. 3 in the previously mentioned deal with Miami to select Trey Lance. The 49ers surrendered their 2023 first-rounder in the deal as well.

San Francisco’s first selection this year will come at No. 61, one of the final picks of the second round.