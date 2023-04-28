NFL Draft 2023: 49ers Pick Michigan Kicker Jake Moody No. 99 Overall

49ers pick Michigan kicker Jake Moody No. 99 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Here’s the kicker: The 49ers drafted a replacement for Robbie Gould.

San Francisco devoted a third-round draft pick Friday evening to select University of Michigan kicker Jake Moody with the No. 99 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nicknamed “Money Moody,” he was 65 of 74 (87.8 percent) in his college career from inside 50 yards. He hit a personal-best 59-yarder in Michigan's loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. With his strong leg, Moody is expected to provide an immediate upgrade to special teams with his ability to kick off.

Moody becomes the first drafted 49ers kicker since the organization selected Jeff Chandler at No. 102 overall in the 2002 draft. Chandler appeared in just eight games with the 49ers over two seasons. Moody is the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Roberto Aguayo in 2016 with a second-round pick at No. 59.

Gould, who helped Moody during the pre-draft process, leaves a big shoe to fill.

The veteran kicker's 29 career postseason field goals without a miss are the best mark in NFL history. He ranks No. 1 in 49ers history with 21 postseason field goals.

Gould holds the 49ers’ record of 33 consecutive field goals without a miss, a streak he accomplished from Oct. 29, 2017, to Oct. 7, 2018.

In his six seasons with the 49ers, Gould made 87.5 percent of his field-goal attempts (161 of 184). He is eighth in NFL history with an 86.46 percent accuracy on field-goal attempts. Gould also ranks eighth all-time with 447 made field goals and 10th with 1,961 points.

In early March, Gould publicly stated he would not return to the 49ers for another season. He remains unsigned as a free agent.

The 49ers acquired veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason in a conditional swap of seventh-round draft picks in the 2025 draft. Gonzalez missed all of last season due to a groin injury.

