NFL Fines 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo $7K for Throwing Ball Into Stands

There was a price to pay for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's postgame pass into the stands at CenturyLink Field immediately following the 49ers' Week 17 victory in Seattle.

And we're not just talking about the poor Seahawks fan whom Matt Pinelli, 19, of San Jose knocked over on his way to securing the ball as a memento.

The NFL on Monday fined Garoppolo $7,017 for throwing the ball into the crowd, an act that the league views as a fan safety issue. The specific acts that warrant fines from the NFL is predetermined before each season through a schedule of infractions and fines.

[RELATED: Jimmy G connects with 49ers fan for souvenir from Seahawks win]

Garoppolo threw the ball into the stands after running out the clock to finalize the 49ers' 26-21 victory over the Seahawks to clinch the NFC West title and homefield advantage through the NFC playoffs.

Garoppolo's representation plans to appeal the fine, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported.