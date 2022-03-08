NFL Free Agency

NFL Franchise Tag: These Players Were Tagged Before the Deadline

By Logan Reardon

NFL franchise tag: These players were tagged before the deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The franchise tag deadline has officially passed as of 4 p.m. ET on March 8, and plenty of big-name players are now off the market.

Even though the tag window opened two weeks ago, nobody made a move until the Browns tagged tight end David Njoku on Monday. That began a flurry of tag-related moves leading up to the Tuesday deadline.

Tagged players and their team have until July 15 to work out a multi-year contract. If no extension is signed by then, the player will work on the one-year deal for the 2022 season. Players can also be traded after being tagged.

Here’s a look at all the players tagged prior to Tuesday’s deadline, and the salary they will receive in 2022 if a long-term deal isn’t reached before July 15:

  • WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: $18.419 million
  • WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $18.419 million
  • TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: $10.931 million
  • TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: $10.931 million
  • TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: $10.931 million
  • OT Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs: $16.662 million
  • OT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: $16.662 million
  • S Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals: $12.911 million

Several notable players did not receive the franchise tag and will hit the open market when free agency opens next week:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
  • WR Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
  • OT Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
  • DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins
  • OLB Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans
  • OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
  • CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
  • CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • S Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
  • S Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL Free AgencyDavante AdamsChris Godwinfranchise tag
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us