NFL Playoff Picture: Where 49ers Stand After Week 17 Win Over Texans

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Texans win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Trey Lance stepped in and won his first career NFL game against the Texans in Week 17.

Beating the Houston Texans 23-7 Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers (9-7) will look to punch their ticket to the postseason in the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18.

Entering Sunday, San Francisco could have clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Texans combined with a Carolina Panthers win over the New Orleans Saints. The latter did not happen, which means the 49ers have to wait another week to potentially celebrate.

Simplest way to look at #49ers clinching scenarios for next week:



â Win and in.



â Avoid any scenario that involves a tie (two team, three team, any team) with the Saints. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 3, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings, one of the other four total teams in contention for a wild card spot, take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Here is the updated NFC standings entering Sunday night of Week 17.

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3) *playing Sunday night vs. Minnesota

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

6. 49ers (9-7)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) *playing Sunday night vs. Green Bay