NFL Playoff Schedule: 49ers to host Packers in NFC Championship Game

Nearly two months ago, the 49ers demolished the Packers at Levi's Stadium.

If San Francisco can do it again next Sunday, they will be traveling to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

The NFC Championship Game matchup was set Sunday when Green Bay held off the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling NFC divisional-round game.

Now the Packers will come to Santa Clara with revenge on their minds.

On Nov. 24, Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle torched the Packers to the tune of a 37-8 final score.

The rematch on Sunday likely won't be as one-sided. Aaron Rodgers is battle tested and the Packers come into the matchup having won six straight games dating back to the regular season.

The 49ers and Packers will kick off at 3:40 p.m. PT next Sunday. By that point, they will know which AFC team will be awaiting him as the Titans and Chiefs play at 12:05 p.m. PT.

After the 49ers beat the Vikings on Saturday, safety Jimmie Ward had a simple message for San Francisco's next opponent.

"Good luck coming into Levi's and trying to get a win," Ward said.

The Packers certainly are going to need all the luck they can get.