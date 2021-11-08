Patriots

NFL Is Reviewing Play Where Mac Jones Twisted Panthers Player's Ankle: Report

By Nick Goss

Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the league is reviewing the play and that a fine is possible, but nothing more than that.

The play happened after Burns strip sacked Jones. The Panthers recovered the fumble, and as Burns was running away from Jones, the rookie QB grabbed his ankle and then twisted it.

Burns went into the medical tent on the sideline but was able to return for the Patriots' next offensive possession.

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones' actions "completely dirty" in comments made after Carolina's 24-6 loss. Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyson Dodson and a couple retired defensive players were not shy about calling out Jones on social media, too.

The Patriots will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal Week 10 game at Gillette Stadium.

