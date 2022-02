Report: 49ers hiring Lynn as assistant HC to Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have bolstered their coaching staff, as former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is joining the organization as an assistant head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported citing league sources.

Anthony Lynn is being hired as the Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, per league sources. Lynn - who had other NFL and college offers - is expected to now be a key cog in the 49ers’ offense and run game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynn’s offenses and backfields have produced as some of the highest rushing totals in the league over the past decade. He helped Tyrod Taylor field one of the league’s top 10 offenses jn Buffalo, and molded an offense in which Justin Herbert won rookie of the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Lynn most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions during the 2021 NFL season.

This story will be updated.