NFL Rumors: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Not Expected to Play Vs. Texans

Report: Jimmy G not expected to play in 49ers-Texans game

Kyle Shanahan was holding out hope that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could play for the 49ers in Week 17, but it appears that won't happen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing sources, that Garoppolo isn't expected to play against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on Sunday because of a torn UCL in his right thumb.

49ersâ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn UCL in his right thumb, is not expected to Play vs Texans, but 49ers are optimistic he will be able to return for the regular-season finale vs. the Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

While Garoppolo isn't expected to play Sunday, Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the 49ers are "optimistic" that he can play against the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 18 season finale that could have huge NFC playoff implications.

Garoppolo sustained the right thumb injury in the 49ers' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 23. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, and was listed as doubtful on Friday.

If Garoppolo indeed doesn't play Sunday, rookie Trey Lance will make his second career NFL start. Practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld was flexed up to the active roster to provide quarterback depth.

In his one start this season, Lance -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards. He didn't throw any touchdown passes and was intercepted once. He did carry the ball 16 times for 89 yards in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

When Lance filled in for Garoppolo against the Seattle Seahawks the week prior, he completed 9-of-18 passes for 157 yards and threw two touchdown passes. The 49ers lost that game as well.

The 49ers (8-7) head into the game against the Texans with a chance to clinch a playoff spot if they win and the New Orleans Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers.

