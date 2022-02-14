NFL Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested at LAX, Charged With Domestic Violence

Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after an apparent domestic violence incident with his wife, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Petersons called the incident a "private misunderstanding," according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Airport Police said the department received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET)regarding a potential domestic violence incident on a flight that was leaving LAX for Houston, according to an NFL news release.

The plane had left the gate but was forced to return due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim, airport police said, according to the release.

Following an investigation, Peterson was taken into custody, authorities said. The female victim and other passengers remained on the flight to Texas.

NBC News confirmed Peterson's arrest Sunday evening.

