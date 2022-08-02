NFL Suspends Saints Receiver Kawaan Baker For 6 Games

Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday.

The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans Week 6 home game against Cincinnati.

Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL campaign on the Saints’ practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps.

This season, the Saints anticipate having a much deeper receiver group with the return of Michael Thomas from injury, along with the additions of free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round draft choice Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints also brought back veteran Tre’Quan Smith.

Baker has the option to appeal, but it was not immediately clear if he intended to do so.