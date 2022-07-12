NFL Teams With Alternate Helmets and Jerseys for the 2022 Season

NFL teams are set to rock out in some alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season.

While keeping the teams safe is the league’s most important policy, the helmets must properly fit on players and meet all the safety protocols to be approved.

In 2021, the league approved bringing back alternate helmets and fans across the country are stoked to see some new designs and comeback looks.

In 2013, the NFL dropped the rule allowing teams to wear more than one helmet due to safety concerns.

In 2018, the expansion for alternate jerseys hit the football world, giving alternate helmets a push to come back.

Here’s a running list of alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season:

Houston Texans

The Texans will debut a "Battle Red" alternate design this season.

The Texans will wear their new gear in their Week 9 matchup against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

New Orleans Saints

New Helmet Drop…. 🔥



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.



The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

The Saints will be representing a black helmet that features the fleur-de-lis logo in gold for at least one game this season.

The exact game has not been revealed yet.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons will be rocking out in their iconic red helmets.

As part of their throwback uniform, the Falcons will wear the helmets in their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16.

The red helmet was last worn in 2012.

Philadelphia Eagles

In March, Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announced that the team would be bringing back the kelly green uniforms that were worn up until 1996, but not until the 2023 season.

Lurie did announce that the Eagles would wear black alternate helmets for select games in 2022 – but we’ve yet to see any photos of them. The black helmet made its debut in 2003.

New England Patriots

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The Patriots will bring back their white "Pat Patriot" helmets in 2022. They are also bringing back their red uniforms that were originally worn from 1960-1992.

The red made its first comeback for the 1994 and 2002 seasons before becoming a regular alternate from 2009 to 2013.