2021 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Von Miller Heads To Los Angeles

2021 NFL trade deadline tracker: Von Miller traded to Rams

The first few dominoes of the NFL trade deadline have already fallen.

The Carolina Panthers were the first team to make moves, adding two cornerbacks to its cupboard of top-end defensive talent.

Deshaun Watson, one of the most popular names at the deadline, was rumored to be a target of the Panthers. Carolina rebuffed reports of any such trade pursuit with the Houston Texans and staked a double down investment on the Sam Darnold experiment.

So, when is the NFL trade deadline?

Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. Got that in the Google calendar? Good, now let’s review the football players who are on the move and making the transition to a new team.

Here are all the latest NFL trades:

Von Miller headed to Rams

Eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Von Miller is headed to the City of Angels. The Los Angeles Rams have bolstered their defense in a NFL deadline deal with the Denver Broncos. Miller will pair up with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey to terrorize opposing defenses.

The Broncos got back a second- and third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick from Los Angeles.

Mark Ingram traded back to New Orleans

It’s a reunion down in NOLA, as the Saints are bringing back former running back Mark Ingram, it was reported on Oct. 27. The 31-year-old was traded to the Saints from the Houston Texans.

Ingram, a Heisman winner in college with Alabama, previously played for the Saints from 2011-2018. In 106 games with New Orleans, Ingram ran for a total 6,007 yards -- the second-most in Saints’ history -- with 50 touchdowns.

This season, Ingram has 92 rushing attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown with Houston. His now former teammate Brandin Cooks was not happy with the announcement, but now reunited teammate Alvin Kamara was quite pleased with the news.

Joe Flacco reunites with New York Jets

With the injury to Zach Wilson, the New York Jets called on a familiar face for QB reinforcements, acquiring Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Flacco played last season for the Jets, starting in four out of his five appearances. He finished with an 0-4 record, completing a career-low 55.2% of his passes. It was the last time he saw action in an NFL game, as he did not see any action in Philadelphia despite being the active backup in all seven games.

He certainly isn’t the QB that took the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl, but he’s a veteran who has some familiarity with the Jets organization.

Zach Ertz traded to the Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles said goodbye to one of the most beloved Eagles in recent history as they sent Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick on Oct 17.

With Dallas Goedert as the Eagles’ TE1, Ertz had just 18 receptions and two touchdowns in six games with the Eagles. The long-time Eagle played in 123 games over the span of about eight and a half seasons in Philadelphia. He finished his Eagles’ career with 579 catches for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The trade paid off for Arizona in Week 7 when Ertz scored a touchdown in his first game in a Cardinal uniform.