NFL Twitter hilariously reacts to Tom Brady rushing for first down originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady didn't miss an opportunity to show off his wheels on national television.
Against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback uncharacteristically scrambled for a 10-yard gain and a first down. It marked his longest run since his 17-yard scamper on Dec. 8, 2019 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Watch the play below:
The electric moment prompted plenty of A+ reactions on Twitter, including one from Brady's former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman:
With that impressive run, Brady now has 1,094 rushing yards for 22-year NFL career.
