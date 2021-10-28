Aaron Rodgers

Twitter Reacts to Hilarious New Aaron Rodgers Meme During TNF

While edging out a win over the previously unbeaten Cardinals, Aaron Rodgers had a reaction to a hit that instantly became a meme

By Eric Mullin

Aaron Rodgers helped the shorthanded Green Bay Packers take down the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals by a score of 24-21 on Thursday Night Football.

And the Packers quarterback also provided the internet with a hilarious new meme.

Early in the third quarter of the victory, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown.

But the best part of the play wasn't the throw or the catch.

Rodgers got rocked by a Cardinals defender right after releasing the ball. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers' helmet off his head, leaving the quarterback looking like this.

And just like that, a new meme was born.

Of course, Twitter had a ton of fun with the photo. Here are some of the best reactions:

Rodgers finished the night 22 of 37 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers improved to 7-1 with a seventh consecutive victory.

