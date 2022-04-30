NFL undrafted free agent signings tracker: Who is headed where? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NFL Draft has drawn to a close, but rosters are far from finalized.

After seven rounds in Las Vegas, numerous players were left undrafted. However, not all hope is lost. NFL front offices will continue to add to the locker room in the coming days.

Going undrafted doesn’t necessarily mean success in the NFL is out of the question. Kurt Warner, Tony Romo and Antonio Gates are just a few examples of players who missed out on the draft day festivities but went on to build lasting careers in the NFL.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a list of undrafted players who signed with NFL teams so far:

Arizona Cardinals

LB Chandler Wooten (Auburn)

Atlanta Falcons

QB Jared Bernhardt (Ferris State)

DT Derrick Tangelo (Penn State)

OT Tyler Vrabel (Boston College)

Baltimore Ravens

QB Anthony Brown (Oregon)

LB Charles Wiley (UTSA)

LB Zakoby McClain (Auburn)

Carolina Panthers

WR Charleston Rambo (Miami)

Chicago Bears

CB Allie Green (Missouri)

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Shermari Jones (Coastal Carolina)

LS Cal Adomitis (Pitt)

Cleveland Browns

TE Malik Smith*

QB Felix Harper (Alcorn State)

DT Glen Logan (LSU)

Dallas Cowboys

EDGE Big Kat Bryant (UCF)

S Juanyeh Thomas (Georgia Tech)

RB Aaron Shampklin (Harvard)

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (USC)

C Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

S La’Kendrick Van Zandt (TCU)

Detroit Lions

WR Kalil Pimpleton (Central Michigan)

Indianapolis Colts

OT Ryan Van Demark (UConn)

CB Dallis Flowers (Pittsburgh State)

QB Jack Coan (Notre Dame)

Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Josh Thompson (Texas)

Kansas City Chiefs

LB Jack Cochrane (South Dakota)

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Chase Garbers (Cal)

CB Sam Webb (Missouri Western)

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Brandon Peters (Illinois)

WR Trevon Bradford (Oregon State)

RB Leddie Brown (West Virginia)

TE Erik Krommenhoek (USC)

S Raheem Layne (Indiana)

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Rutgers)

RB Kevin Marks Jr. (Buffalo)

K James McCourt (Illinois)

CB Brandon Sebastian (Boston College)

OL Ty Shelby (Louisiana-Monroe)

TE Stone Smartt (Old Dominion)

S Skyler Thomas (Liberty)

T Andrew Trainer (William & Mary)

C Isaac Weaver (Old Dominion)

Los Angeles Rams

K Cameron Dicker (Texas)

Miami Dolphins

RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight (N.C. State)

RB ZaQuandre White (South Carolina)

Minnesota Vikings

EDGE Luiji Vilain (Wake Forest)

P Ryan Wright (Tulane)

WR Tre Turner (Virginia Tech)

S Mike Brown (Miami (OH))

WR Thomas Hennigan (Appalachian State)

RB Bryant Koback (Toledo)

OL Zach McCloud (Miami)

C Josh Sokol (Sacred Heart)

DT Tyarise Stevenson (Tulsa)

New England Patriots

S Brenden Schooler (Texas)

QB D’Eriq King (Miami)

New Orleans Saints

WR/KR Rashid Shaheed (Weber State)

RB Abram Smith (Baylor)

S Smoke Monday (Auburn)

New York Giants

CB Darren Evans (LSU)

RB Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma)

New York Jets

RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight (N.C. State)

Philadelphia Eagles

CB Mario Goodrich (Clemson)

QB Carson Strong (Nevada)

DT Noah Elliss (Idaho)

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Jaylen Warren (Oklahoma State)

OL Chris Owens (Alabama)

RB Mataeo Durant (Duke)

OT Jake Dixon (Duquesne)

DL Donovan Jeter (Michigan)

OL Tyree Johnson (Texas A&M)

OL T.D. Moultry (Auburn)

C Chris Steele (USC)

OT Jordan Tucker (North Carolina)

C Bryce Watts (UMass)

San Francisco 49ers

WR Tay Martin (Oklahoma State)

LB Segun Olubi (San Diego State)

Seattle Seahawks

QB Levi Lewis (Louisiana-Lafayette)

QB Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan)*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Jerreth Sterns (Western Kentucky)

Tennessee Titans

K Caleb Shudak (Iowa)

WR Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU)

CB Tre Swilling (Georgia Tech)

EDGE David Anenih (Houston)

DT Jayden Peevy (Texas A&M)

Washington Commanders

WR Jequez Ezzard (Sam Houston St.)

QB Cole Kelley (Southeastern Louisiana)

* = invited to rookie camp, not officially signed