Deebo shares emotional farewell post to 49ers after Commanders trade

Deebo Samuel's tenure with the 49ers has come to a bittersweet ending after San Francisco agreed to trade him to the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

And it didn't take long for the star wide receiver to take to his Instagram to share a heartwarming post to San Francisco and The Faithful.

"Appreciate y'all for everything," Samuel wrote with a compilation video of some of his greatest moments in Red and Gold over the tune of DJ Khaled's "God Did."

San Francisco agreed to trade Samuel to Washington for a fifth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday.

Samuel requested a trade during his exit interview shortly after the 49ers' underwhelming 2024 season ended. San Francisco then gave Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy, permission to seek a trade on Feb. 9, and multiple teams reportedly showed interest in the All-Pro receiver.

The beginning of Samuel's farewell tribute video contains audio from a phone conversation between 49ers general manager John Lynch and Samuel on draft day in 2019.

"You ready to be a Niner?" Lynch asks Samuel.

"Yes, sir," Samuel replied.

"Yeah, we're fired up," Lynch said. "We're really excited."

Samuel consistently brought excitement to the 49ers for six seasons, helping them reach the NFC Championship Game four times and Super Bowl twice. His epic boombox walkouts with All-Pro tackle and close teammate Trent Williams set the tone for the squad and bring a newfound energy into the building.

While Samuel and the 49ers didn't win a championship together, the memories -- especially during that 2021 run -- will live on forever.