Dolphins' Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute with wife at Miami condo: Police

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife this week at their Sunny Isles Beach home, according to police.

Sunny Isles Beach Police responded Monday to an "assault in progress" at the Dolphins star's condo on Collins Avenue, where he lives with his wife of two years, his months-old daughter and his mother-in-law, according to an incident report.

Hill told police he came home from training that afternoon and started talking to his wife about their couples therapy sessions, the incident report said.

Hill's wife said the therapy sessions were "not working out," and when she told him he wasn't involved enough with their daughter, Hill became "irritated," police wrote in the report.

Hill then grabbed the baby from his wife and started walking around the apartment, police said.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," the report said Hill stated.

Hill's mother-in-law told police the arguments between Hill and her daughter are frequent. She called Hill "very aggressive and impulsive" and "he has anger issues," and that she fears for her daughter's life. Hill's mother-in-law also claimed she saw Hill throwing her daughter's computer on the floor and later grabbing the baby and walking with her in his arms toward the balcony of their 35th-floor residence, the incident report read. That was when she called police.

Police found the baby in good health and physical condition after the incident.

Hill was not arrested. Hill's wife told police she was in the process of filing for divorce, and according to the county clerk's website, she filed paperwork on Tuesday.

“On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," a Miami Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.”